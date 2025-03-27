Facebook's New iPhone App Feature Turns the Clock Back to 2007

by

In the mid-to-late 2000s, Facebook was all about staying connected with friends and family. However, as the social media platform added new features and grew over time, that core experience began to get drowned out.

Facebook Feature
That changes starting now, according to Meta, which today introduced a new feature that will "bring back the joy" of classic Facebook.

Specifically, Meta has redesigned the Friends tab on Facebook to focus on the "magic of friends." The page now shows content from only your Facebook friends, with no recommended content or other distractions. The tab will show your friends' posts, reels, birthdays, and more, and it will continue to show your friend requests too.

Facebook Friends Tab
Until now, the Friends tab only showed your friends requests and people you may know.

The updated Friends tab is rolling out starting today in the U.S. and Canada, so you might not see it right away. The redesigned page appears to be a server-side change, with no update required, but installing the latest version of the app doesn't hurt. To access the tab, tap on your profile picture in the bottom-right corner, and select Friends.

You can pin the Friends tab, so that it is easily accessible from the bottom navigation bar. To do so, tap on your profile picture in the bottom-right corner, and then select Settings & Privacy → Settings → Tab bar → Customize the bar.

Meta promises to introduce other classic Facebook features throughout the year.

HQuest
HQuest
12 minutes ago at 02:03 pm
Guess the useless ads and posts from Gd knows who at anyone's timelines was not a good idea after all. Imagine if Facebook actually listened to their users…
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iMac The Knife
iMac The Knife
6 minutes ago at 02:10 pm
If they really want to "bring back the joy", they should go back in time before Facebook ever existed.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
russell_314
russell_314
14 minutes ago at 02:02 pm
How about just a chronological feed in your timeline? I like the format of Facebook but as long as it's associated with Zuckerberg, it's a no for me. I'll stick with X.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
platinumaqua
platinumaqua
12 minutes ago at 02:03 pm
This is not it. The 2007 (2010) version has more information density and has colors in the UI unlike what's shown in the screenshot.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bobbyjack
bobbyjack
5 minutes ago at 02:10 pm
So Facebook was showing both friends' content and unrelated content that had nothing to do with the user's friends? And the friends section wasn't even displaying the friends' content? What is even the point of having Facebook then ??
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
seek3r
seek3r
9 minutes ago at 02:06 pm
This may actually, maybe, get me to reinstall the app on my phone instead of occasionally logging into the web interface to check notifications (which, to be fair, may be the point)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
