Samsung Announces New Slate of Odyssey Gaming Monitors With $50 Pre-Order Discount

Samsung this week announced the launch of a few next-generation Odyssey gaming monitors, and you can get a $50 discount right now if you make a reservation for pre-orders. The new lineup includes the Odyssey 3D, Odyssey OLED G8, Ultrawide Odyssey G9, and the new ViewFinity S8.



The Odyssey 3D ($1,999.99) is a 27-inch monitor that features support for 3D gaming without the need of dedicated glasses. Samsung is partnering with a few developers to showcase the 3D features of the monitor, and it'll be available in games including Lies of P and The First Berserker: Khazan.

The Odyssey OLED G8 is available in 27-inch ($1,299.99) and 32-inch sizes, featuring vibrant colors with glare-free technology. The monitor also features a 240Hz refresh rate and .03ms GtG response time to enhance gaming performance, as well as integrated bias lighting on the back of the display.

The Ultrawide Odyssey G9 ($999.99) features a 49-inch Dual QHD display and 1000R curve, with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. There are also a few multitasking abilities on the monitor, with Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture features, allowing two different devices to be viewed at the same time.

Finally, Samsung is also launching the 37-inch ViewFinity S8 monitor ($599.99), which makes it the largest 16:9 4K Samsung monitor to date. The screen is approximately 34 percent larger than the previous generation, and it features a 4K display and HDR10.

The three Odyssey gaming monitors are available to reserve for pre-order today. If you do, you'll get a $50 credit to use on your future pre-order of the monitors. This only requires you to enter your name and email, so even if you're unsure you'll go through with a pre-order, it's worthwhile to snag the $50 discount during the reservation period.

This offer will be live through April 8, after which you'll be able to use the $50 discount on a pre-order until April 22.

In other Samsung news, we're also still tracking a few deals on Samsung's connected health products like the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring, as well as savings on Samsung TVs, smartphones, and home appliances.

And finally, Samsung has just launched its latest budget phones, the Galaxy A26 starting at $299.99 and the Galaxy A36 starting at $399.99. As part of the launch, Samsung has an enhanced trade-in offer worth up to $150, plus you can get 50% off the Galaxy Buds FE earphones or Galaxy Fit3 smartwatch when you bundle a purchase with one of the new phones.