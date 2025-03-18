Samsung Spring Sale Adds New Deals on Connected Health Galaxy Devices, Plus Monitor and TV Savings
Samsung expanded its springtime deals this week with fresh discounts and offers across its website, including new sales on connected health products like the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring. You'll also find savings on popular Samsung monitors and storage below.
For the Galaxy products, Samsung is hosting deals on the new Galaxy S25 Ultra, the Galaxy S Fold6 and Z Flip 6, the Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Many of these sales have extra savings when you have an older device to trade in, but if you don't, Samsung is still providing cash discounts on some products.
You can find all of these Galaxy discounts listed below, alongside some ongoing sales on Samsung monitors, TVs, storage, and home appliances.
Galaxy Products
- Galaxy S25 Ultra - Save up to $1,000
- Galaxy Z Fold6 - Save up to $1,300
- Galaxy Z Flip6 - Save up to $700
- Galaxy Ring - Get up to $250 trade-in credit
- Galaxy Watch Ultra - Save up to $325
- Galaxy Watch 7 - Save up to $200
- Galaxy Buds3 Pro - Save up to $150
TVs
- The Frame - Save up to $1,300
- 85-inch Crystal UHD TV - $799.99, down from $1,099.99
- 65-inch QLED 4K TV - $1,099.99, down from $1,599.99
- 65-inch OLED S90C TV - $1,399.99, down from $2,599.99
- 65-inch Neo QLED 4K TV - $1,499.99, down from $2,699.99
- 85-inch QLED 4K TV - $1,179.99, down from $2,799.99
- 85-inch Neo QLED 4K TV - $2,149.99, down from $3,999.99
Monitors and Storage
- 990 EVO 5.0 NVMe SSD 2TB - $124.99, down from $239.99
- 2TB Portable SSD - $149.99, down from $284.99
- 32-inch Odyssey Curved Gaming Monitor - $599.99, down from $799.99
- 34-inch Odyssey OLED G8 Curved Gaming Monitor - $1,199.99, down from $1,599.99
- 32-inch Odyssey Quantum Gaming Monitor - $699.99, down from $1,099.99
Refrigerators
- Large Capacity Side-by-Side Fridge - $1,199.00, down from $1,666.00
- 4-Door French Door Fridge - $1,999.00, down from $2,899.00
- Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Fridge - $2,399.00, down from $3,499.00
- Bespoke 4-Door Flex Fridge - $2,799.00, down from $4,099.00
- Bespoke 4-Door Flex Fridge - $3,199.00, down from $4,999.00
