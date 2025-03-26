Amazon Prime Day 'Big Spring Sale' Accessory Deals: Save on Anker, Beats, Satechi, and More

by

We're in the middle of Amazon's "Big Spring Sale," which includes deals and offers on everything from Apple devices to clothes, kitchen electronics, furniture, and much more. The new event is set to run through March 31, so you'll have a few days of discounts to shop, with new markdowns appearing every day.

We've already begun tracking great deals on Apple products like AirPods, iPads, and MacBooks, but today we're focusing on accessory discounts you can get during the event. This includes products from Anker, Satechi, Jackery, Beats, and more.

Satechi

satechi spring sale

Satechi has a few discounts available during the Big Spring Sale, including $53 off the 200W 6-Port GaN Charging Station and $45 off the 14-in-1 USB-C Docking Station. You'll also find discounts on iPhone chargers, USB-C hubs, desktop accessories, and more from Satechi.

$53 OFF
Satechi 200W 6-Port GaN Charging Station for $96.99

$45 OFF
Satechi 14-in-1 USB-C Docking Station for $245.99

Jackery

jackery spring sale

Jackery is hosting a wide collection of deals during the Big Spring Sale, with big savings across its line of portable power stations. We've highlighted four of the best below, starting at just $169.00 for the Explorer 100 Plus Solar Generator.

UP TO 50% OFF
Jackery Spring Deals

Anker

anker spring sale

Anker is offering a selection of notable discounts on its best power banks and iPhone charging accessories during the Big Spring Sale. We've collected a few discounts in the list below, but be sure to check out Anker's Amazon storefront for even more deals.

UP TO 55% OFF
Anker Spring Deals

Beats

beats spring sale

Amazon this week is discounting a collection of Beats audio devices, including a return of the all-time low price on the new Beats Pill. You can get this portable Bluetooth speaker for $99.95, down from $149.95.

UP TO 33% OFF
Beats Spring Deals

Amazon also has the Beats Studio Buds for $99.95, down from $149.95. These have up to 9 hours of playback (up to 36 hours with charging case), USB-C, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance.

You'll also find a few steep discounts on over-ear headphones, like the Beats Studio Pro at $179.95, down from $349.99. Many of these deals are all-time low prices on each pair of headphones.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

