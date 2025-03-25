Amazon Prime Day 'Big Spring Sale' Introduces Major Discounts on AirPods, iPads, Apple Watches, and Much More

by

Amazon this week is hosting a "Big Spring Sale," which includes deals and offers on everything from Apple devices to clothes, kitchen electronics, furniture, and much more. The new event is set to run through March 31, so you'll have a few days of discounts to shop, with new markdowns appearing every day.

Amazon Big Spring Sale 25 HeroNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This Prime Day-like event has record low prices and great deals on a huge variety of Apple products and related accessories, and in this article we're focusing mainly on Apple devices. Below you'll find big discounts on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and more.

Our Top Picks

AirPods

new airpods spring sale

Some of the best overall discounts during the Big Spring Sale are on Apple's AirPods, with as much as $79 off select models. This includes the AirPods 4 for just $99.99, the match of the all-time low price on this pair, as well as the popular AirPods Pro 2 for $169.99, the best price of the year so far.

$29 OFF
AirPods 4 for $99.99

$29 OFF
AirPods 4 (ANC) for $149.99

$79 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $169.99

$69 OFF
AirPods Max (USB-C) for $479.99

Apple Watch

apple watch spring sale

Amazon has the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10 for $299.00, down from $399.00, as well as the 46mm GPS model for $329.00, down from $429.00. Both of these are record low prices on the Apple Watch Series 10, and they're available in numerous case colors and band styles.

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm GPS) for $299.00

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm GPS) for $329.00

In addition to Series 10 deals, Amazon is discounting the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE to $169.00 today, down from $249.00. This is the best price we've tracked so far in 2025, and it's available in Starlight, Silver, and Midnight Aluminum color options.

$80 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $169.00

$80 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) for $199.00

11th Gen iPad

new ipad spring sale

Amazon has a few discounts on Apple's 11th generation iPad during the Big Spring Sale, including all-time low prices on each of the three Wi-Fi configurations of the tablet. Prices start at $328.86 for the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from $349.00.

$20 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad for $328.86

$29 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $419.80

$47 OFF
512GB Wi-Fi iPad for $601.67

This sale is available in Silver and Blue, while Pink and Yellow are just a few cents higher. Although this is just a $20 discount, it remains the lowest price we've ever tracked for the new iPad, and right now only Amazon has these record low prices.

M3 iPad Air

m3 ipad air spring sale

Amazon recently introduced even steep discounts on the new M3 iPad Air, offering as much as $70 off these tablets, which just debuted this month. Prices start at $549.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M3 iPad Air, down from $599.00.

$50 OFF
11-inch M3 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $549.00

$61 OFF
13-inch M3 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $738.08

One of the most notable new discounts is on the 1TB Wi-Fi 13-inch M3 iPad Air, available for $1,229.00, down from $1,299.00. This one is only available in Space Gray, and it's the deepest pre-order discount we've tracked so far on the M3 iPad Air. Amazon also has the new 13-inch iPad Air Magic Keyboard for $299.99, down from $319.00, which is the accessory's first discount.

11-inch M3 iPad Air

13-inch M3 iPad Air

iPad Mini 7

new ipad mini spring sale

Amazon this week is providing record low prices on multiple models of the iPad mini 7, starting at $399.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $499.00. Amazon has all four colors of the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 on sale at this price, and it's a match of the best price we've ever tracked on the tablet.

$100 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $399.00

$100 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $499.00

$100 OFF
512GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $699.00

M4 MacBook Pro

m4 macbook pro spring sale

Amazon's Big Spring Sale includes a collection of discounts on Apple's M4 MacBook Pro at Amazon, including as much as $450 off select models of the computer. Deals include both 14-inch and 16-inch models, and the biggest savings will be found on the latter group.

UP TO $450 OFF
M4 MacBook Pro Deals at Amazon

The steepest discount is on the 16-inch MacBook Pro (M4 Max 48GB RAM/1TB), available for $3,549.00, down from $3,999.00. At $450 off this is a new all-time low price on the high-end model. You can get the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro (16GB RAM/512GB) for $1,399.00, down from $1,599.00, which is just a few dollars higher when compared to the all-time low price on the computer.

14-inch MacBook Pro

16-inch MacBook Pro

Apple Pencil Pro

pencil pro spring sale

Amazon has the Apple Pencil Pro for $99.00, down from $129.00. This is a match for the record low price on the Apple Pencil Pro, and it's a deal that doesn't typically stick around long on Amazon, so if you've been waiting for it to return, be sure to check it out soon.

$30 OFF
Apple Pencil Pro for $99.00

AirTag

airtag spring sale

Amazon has the AirTag 4-Pack on sale for $69.99, down from $99.00. This is a solid second-best price, and you can find the 1-Pack on sale as well on Amazon, available for $24.00, down from $29.00.

$29 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $69.99

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

