Apple Releases New Firmware for Powerbeats Pro 2

Apple today released new firmware for the Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds that came out earlier this year. The updated firmware has a version number of 7B30, an update to the prior 7B24 firmware that Apple seeded out just after the ‌Powerbeats Pro‌ 2 launched.



We don't know what's included in the firmware, but the ‌Powerbeats Pro‌ 2 have a unique heart rate monitoring feature that's new to Apple earbuds, so it's possible the update is related to that feature.

Along with heart rate monitoring that's done through optical LED sensors in the earbuds, the ‌Powerbeats Pro‌ 2 feature Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, Apple's H2 chip for connectivity, and a redesigned acoustic architecture that allows for better sound.

The updated firmware can be installed on the ‌Powerbeats Pro‌ 2 by connecting them to power and ensuring that they are in Bluetooth range of an iPhone, iPad, or Mac that's connected to Wi-Fi. Firmware can be checked on the ‌iPhone‌ by going to Settings > Bluetooth and tapping the Info button next to the Beats headphones in the list. Android users can download new Beats firmware through the Beats app for Android.