New Powerbeats Pro 2 Will Have Day One Firmware Update
Apple's upcoming Powerbeats Pro 2 will have a day one firmware update available, as Apple has just released new software for the earbuds. The Powerbeats Pro 2 will ship with 7B15 firmware, and the new firmware has a 7B24 version number.
There's no word on what's included in the new firmware, but the Powerbeats Pro 2 have heart rate monitoring functionality that's never before been included in Apple earbuds. The Powerbeats Pro 2 have built-in optical LED sensors that measure heart rate through blood flow in the ears.
Along with heart rate monitoring, the Powerbeats Pro 2 include Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio, Apple's H2 chip for connectivity, and improved sound thanks to a redesigned acoustic architecture.
As for design, the Powerbeats Pro 2 have an earhook that's 50 percent smaller than the earhook from the original Powerbeats, more ear tip sizes, 20 percent lighter weight, and a slimmed down case with better battery life.
The updated firmware can be installed on the Powerbeats Pro 2 by connecting them to power and ensuring that they are in Bluetooth range of an iPhone, iPad, or Mac that's connected to Wi-Fi. Firmware can be checked on the iPhone by going to Settings > Bluetooth and tapping the Info button next to the Beats headphones in the list. Android users can download new Beats firmware through the Beats app for Android.
The Powerbeats Pro 2 can be ordered from Apple's website starting today, and they are set to launch on Thursday, February 13. Apple is selling the Powerbeats Pro 2 for $250.
