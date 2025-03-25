Apple Music Classical Updated With Three New Features

Apple Music Classical was updated today with time-synced listening guides, curated stations, and personalized recommendations on the Home tab of the app.



"Dive deeper with time-synced listening guides for 150+ popular works, enjoy nonstop music with curated stations, and get daily personalized recommendations on Home," says the release notes for Apple Music Classical version 2.2, released today.

Apple Music Classical is available in the App Store for the iPhone and iPad, and it also recently became available on the web. Apple Music Classical is also available on CarPlay and Android, but there is still no Mac app for the service.

Apple Music Classical launched in most countries in March 2023, allowing users with a standard Apple Music subscription to stream more than five million classical music tracks, at no additional cost. Apple Music Classical is based on Primephonic, a classical music streaming service that was acquired by Apple in 2021.