Apple Music Classical Now Available on the Web

Apple Music Classical is now available on the web at classical.music.apple.com.



Apple Music Classical launched in March 2023, allowing users with a standard Apple Music subscription to stream more than five million classical music tracks, at no additional cost. The service is based on Primephonic, which was acquired by Apple in 2021.

To celebrate Apple Music Classical becoming available on the web, an Apple spokesperson said Franz Welser-Möst and the Cleveland Orchestra's new recording of Julius Eastman's Symphony No. 2 and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 2 will be available exclusively on Apple Music Classical for the next six weeks.

Apple Music Classical is also available as an app on the iPhone, iPad, and Android, and it gained CarPlay support last year. There is still no Mac app for the service.