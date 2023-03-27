Apple Music Classical Begins Launching for Some iPhone Users

by

Apple Music Classical is scheduled to launch on Tuesday, March 28, but it appears that the app is beginning to roll out for some iPhone users in some Asian countries, such as Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam, according to Twitter users.

Apple Music Classical App Store Feature 2
Apple Music Classical became available for pre-order on the App Store earlier this month. The app offers over five million classical music tracks and is free to use with a standard Apple Music subscription on iOS 15.4 and later.

Apple Music‌ Classical is based on Primephonic, a classical music streaming service that Apple acquired in 2021. The standalone app leverages Primephonic's playlists and audio content, search capabilities, metadata, and more. Apple says the app features thousands of composer biographies, descriptions of key works, and more.


Apple Music Classical is available for the iPhone only at launch, with an Android version of the app coming soon, according to Apple. The app is currently available in English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, and Dutch.

Apple originally planned to launch a classical music app in 2022, but the app was not announced until this year. Apple shut down Primephonic in September 2021 and offered subscribers six months of access to Apple Music for free at the time.

c84216
c84216
17 minutes ago at 07:29 am
Really excited to get my hands on this. Classical music is a nightmarish mess to find on Spotify and regular Apple Music. All the music by a particular composer moreso since classical releases are often labeled by the performer, not the composer. This is going to be wonderful for a lover of the orchestra like me.
Abazigal
Abazigal
9 minutes ago at 07:37 am

Finally!
Great news… This is going to move me to re-subscribe to Apple Music and test it out.

I do wonder though why this is not rolling out on the Mac also? Or the iPad?

Most of my listening is off of my Mac with a decent DAC and set of speakers…
The ipad uses the iPhone version of the app. Playing around with it now. It seems pretty barebones, is all I can say at the moment.

Here are some screenshots of the app.



videosoul
videosoul
14 minutes ago at 07:31 am
Can anyone who's had a chance to use it already tell me: does Apple Classical include all the liner notes from original LP / CD releases of various recordings that are now on Apple Classical?

One could easily argue that these are integral to releases!
stan1028
stan1028
6 minutes ago at 07:40 am
It’s available in Singapore too.



Attachment Image
TheYayAreaLiving ?
TheYayAreaLiving ?
16 minutes ago at 07:29 am
Woo hoo! Exciting news. So many people are eagerly waiting for this. Let me play some classical Mozart! ??

cateye
cateye
1 minute ago at 07:44 am

The ipad uses the iPhone version of the app.
There's that Magical And Amazing™ attention to detail and user experience Apple is known for! (chef's kiss)
