Apple Music Classical Begins Launching for Some iPhone Users

Apple Music Classical is scheduled to launch on Tuesday, March 28, but it appears that the app is beginning to roll out for some iPhone users in some Asian countries, such as Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam, according to Twitter users.



Apple Music Classical became available for pre-order on the App Store earlier this month. The app offers over five million classical music tracks and is free to use with a standard Apple Music subscription on iOS 15.4 and later.

Apple Music‌ Classical is based on Primephonic, a classical music streaming service that Apple acquired in 2021. The standalone app leverages Primephonic's playlists and audio content, search capabilities, metadata, and more. Apple says the app features thousands of composer biographies, descriptions of key works, and more.

Apple Music Classical is available for the iPhone only at launch, with an Android version of the app coming soon, according to Apple. The app is currently available in English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, and Dutch.

Apple originally planned to launch a classical music app in 2022, but the app was not announced until this year. Apple shut down Primephonic in September 2021 and offered subscribers six months of access to Apple Music for free at the time.