Apple Seeds Release Candidate Versions of visionOS 2.4, tvOS 18.4, and watchOS 11.4

Apple today provided developers with the release candidate versions of upcoming visionOS 2.4, tvOS 18.4, and watchOS 11.4 updates for testing purposes. The software is available a week after Apple seeded the fourth betas.



The betas are available to registered developers, and can be downloaded from the Settings app on each device.

Of the three new software betas, the visionOS 2.4 update is the most notable because it brings Apple Intelligence to the Vision Pro for the first time. ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features available in visionOS include Writing Tools, Genmoji, Memory Movie, Image Playground, Priority Notifications, and ChatGPT integration.

The update will include a dedicated Spatial Gallery app, which will offer a curated selection of spatial videos, photos, and panoramas from artists, filmmakers, and photographers. Apple is also bringing a Vision Pro app to the iPhone for Vision Pro management, and it will let users find and download apps, add content to a watch list, and more. There are also notable improvements to Guest Mode, which can now be controlled through an ‌iPhone‌. Apple's notes for the update are below.



Apple Intelligence

- Use Writing Tools to rewrite, proofread, and summarize text right in the app you’re working in, and compose text from scratch using ChatGPT

- Quickly respond to messages with Smart Reply in Mail and Messages with suggested responses

- Create unique images in multiple styles using concepts, descriptions, and people from your photo library with Image Playground

- Create custom emoji right from the keyboard and use your Genmoji across the system in your sticker drawer

- Use Image Wand to turn sketches into images in Notes

- Find photos and videos simply by describing what you’re looking for in Photos

- Create a Memory Movie by describing the story you want to see in Photos

- Use priority messages in Mail which understand the content of your messages and prioritize those that require your attention, displaying them at the top of your inbox

- Catch up on your notifications with Priority Notification to make it easy to see a glanceable summary of the most important information Guest User

- Start a Guest User session with your nearby iPhone or iPad and guide the guest using View Mirroring Spatial Gallery app

- Discover a curated collection of spatial photos, spatial videos and panoramas, updated regularly Apple Vision Pro app

- Discover new content, spatial experiences, and quickly access information about your device using Apple Vision Pro app for iPhone when you upgrade to iOS 18.4 This release also includes other features and improvements.

- Use dictation to edit text like replacing or deleting a word

- Activate Travel Mode using the Digital Crown when you see a “tracking fail” notification. Some features may not be available for all regions. For more information, please visit this website:

https://www.apple.com/visionos/visionos-2

According to Apple's release notes for watchOS 11.4, the update adds an option to allow a Sleep Wake Up alarm to break through silent mode, and it includes support for Matter-compatible robot vacuum cleaners. Apple's release notes are below:



This update includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including:

- Matter-compatible robot vacuum cleaners can be added to the Home app as well as used in scenes, automations, or simply say "Siri, clean the living room."

- An option to allow Sleep Wake Up alarm to break through Silent Mode

- An issue where face selection may become unresponsive when switching faces

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/100100

Apple plans to release visionOS 2.4, tvOS 18.4, and watchOS 11.4 in early April.

