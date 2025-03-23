AirPods Pro 2 Return to Lowest Price of the Year So Far at $169.99, Plus AirPods 4 for $99.99

Amazon this weekend has Apple's AirPods Pro 2 for $169.99, down from $249.00. This is the lowest price that we've tracked so far in 2025, and Amazon is providing a late March delivery estimate for most residences in the United States.

Although we saw a better deal over the holiday season, it's very unlikely that all-time low price will return any time soon. Amazon's price today is still a solid deal on the AirPods Pro 2, which feature USB-C charging and Active Noise Cancellation.

You can also get the base AirPods 4 for $99.99 on Amazon, down from $129.00. This one is another record low price, and we aren't currently tracking any lowest-ever prices on the model with Active Noise Cancellation.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

