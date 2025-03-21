MacRumors Giveaway: Win an M3 iPad Air and Rock Paper Pencil Kit From Astropad

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Astropad to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an 11-inch M3 iPad Air, an Apple Pencil Pro, and Astropad's Rock Paper Pencil kit to go with it.



If you want to draw, sketch, or take notes on your iPad, the Rock Paper Pencil kit is a must have. It's the best way to match the feel of writing on paper, and it makes using an ‌iPad‌ as a writing surface much more pleasant.



Rock Paper Pencil is an all-in-one kit that includes a textured screen protector and a special tip that connects to the ‌Apple Pencil‌. This combination turns the glossy, unnatural feel of writing on an ‌iPad‌ into a natural, paper-like experience. Not only does it feel like writing on paper, it sounds like writing on paper, plus you get more control over stroke output because of the friction from the added texture.



Astropad's screen protector uses NanoCling technology to adhere to the ‌iPad‌ with static cling, and you can put it on and take it off as needed with zero residue on the ‌iPad‌'s display. With the NanoCling technology, the screen protector fits right up against the display of the ‌iPad‌, providing a flat surface with no ridges or gaps.



Rock Paper Pencil's tip fits on the ‌Apple Pencil‌ Pro and other ‌Apple Pencil‌ models, and it is able to hold up to heavy daily use. It has a wear-resistant copper alloy core with a palladium exterior coating, and the size is equivalent to an 0.7mm ballpoint pen for precision writing and sketching. You get two pencil tips with the kit, along with a protective storage sleeve so you can tuck away the screen protector when you're not using it.



Available for $45, the Rock Paper Pencil kit is compatible with Apple's new M3 ‌iPad Air‌ models, and it is also compatible with other ‌iPad‌ models. It works with the M2 ‌iPad Air‌, both iPad Pro models, the sixth and seventh-generation iPad mini models, and the 7th-generation and later ‌iPad‌.



