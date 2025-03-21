MacRumors Giveaway: Win an M3 iPad Air and Rock Paper Pencil Kit From Astropad

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Astropad to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an 11-inch M3 iPad Air, an Apple Pencil Pro, and Astropad's Rock Paper Pencil kit to go with it.

rock paper pencil 2025 ipads
If you want to draw, sketch, or take notes on your iPad, the Rock Paper Pencil kit is a must have. It's the best way to match the feel of writing on paper, and it makes using an ‌iPad‌ as a writing surface much more pleasant.

astropad rock paper pencil 3
Rock Paper Pencil is an all-in-one kit that includes a textured screen protector and a special tip that connects to the ‌Apple Pencil‌. This combination turns the glossy, unnatural feel of writing on an ‌iPad‌ into a natural, paper-like experience. Not only does it feel like writing on paper, it sounds like writing on paper, plus you get more control over stroke output because of the friction from the added texture.

astropad rock paper pencil 4
Astropad's screen protector uses NanoCling technology to adhere to the ‌iPad‌ with static cling, and you can put it on and take it off as needed with zero residue on the ‌iPad‌'s display. With the NanoCling technology, the screen protector fits right up against the display of the ‌iPad‌, providing a flat surface with no ridges or gaps.

astropad rock paper pencil 5
Rock Paper Pencil's tip fits on the ‌Apple Pencil‌ Pro and other ‌Apple Pencil‌ models, and it is able to hold up to heavy daily use. It has a wear-resistant copper alloy core with a palladium exterior coating, and the size is equivalent to an 0.7mm ballpoint pen for precision writing and sketching. You get two pencil tips with the kit, along with a protective storage sleeve so you can tuck away the screen protector when you're not using it.

astropad rock paper pencil 2
Available for $45, the Rock Paper Pencil kit is compatible with Apple's new M3 ‌iPad Air‌ models, and it is also compatible with other ‌iPad‌ models. It works with the M2 ‌iPad Air‌, both iPad Pro models, the sixth and seventh-generation iPad mini models, and the 7th-generation and later ‌iPad‌.

astropad rock paper pencil 6
Astropad is offering a 128GB 11-inch M3 ‌iPad Air‌, Rock Paper Pencil, and ‌Apple Pencil‌ Pro to one lucky MacRumors reader. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner(s) and send the prize(s). You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, following us on Threads, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.


Astropad Giveaway

The contest will run from today (March 21) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on March 28. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after March 28 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

