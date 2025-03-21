Best Apple Deals of the Week: M3 iPad Air Continues to Drop in Price, Plus the Return of Woot's Popular Apple Watch Band Sale

This week saw the return of Woot's big Apple Watch band sale, and alongside that event we're tracking low prices on M3 iPad Air, iPad mini 7, and a new promotion on Disney+ and Hulu.

Apple Watch Band Sale

woot band sale blue

  • What's the deal? Take up to 70% off Apple Watch bands
  • Where can I get it? Woot
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO 70% OFF
Apple Watch Bands at Woot

Woot brought back its popular sale on Apple Watch Solo and Braided Loops this week, providing as much as 70 percent off these bands. This time around, you'll also find some deals on accessories like the Siri Remote and USB-C power adapters.

Disney+

disney plus new blue

  • What's the deal? Get 72 percent off four months of Disney+ and Hulu
  • Where can I get it? Disney+
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

72% OFF
Disney+ and Hulu for $2.99/Month

Disney introduced a new promotion this week, offering a bundle of Disney+ (with ads) and Hulu (with ads) for $2.99 per month for four months. You can find out more information about the deal in our original post.

M3 iPad Air

m3 ipad air blue

  • What's the deal? Take up to $70 off new iPad Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$50 OFF
11-inch M3 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $549.00

$53 OFF
13-inch M3 iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $747.00

Last week Apple launched the new M3 iPad Air, and Amazon has been providing solid launch window discounts on numerous models this week. You can find up to $70 off these tablets on Amazon, with prices starting at $549.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch model.

iPad Mini 7

ipad mini 7 new blue

  • What's the deal? Take $100 off iPad mini 7
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$100 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $399.00

$100 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $499.00

$100 OFF
512GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 7 for $699.00

Amazon introduced $100 discounts across the iPad mini 7 lineup this week, and these deals are still live right now. Prices start at $399.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi model, which is an all-time low price.

Samsung

samsung blue

  • What's the deal? Save on Samsung connected health products and more
  • Where can I get it? Samsung
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

SITEWIDE DEALS
Samsung Galaxy Sale

Samsung introduced a few new deals on connected health products in its springtime sale this week, including low prices on the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring. There are also numerous discounts on monitors, storage accessories, and home appliances, all of which you can find in our original post.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

