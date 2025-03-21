Best Apple Deals of the Week: M3 iPad Air Continues to Drop in Price, Plus the Return of Woot's Popular Apple Watch Band Sale

This week saw the return of Woot's big Apple Watch band sale, and alongside that event we're tracking low prices on M3 iPad Air, iPad mini 7, and a new promotion on Disney+ and Hulu.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Apple Watch Band Sale

What's the deal? Take up to 70% off Apple Watch bands

Take up to 70% off Apple Watch bands Where can I get it? Woot

Woot Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Woot brought back its popular sale on Apple Watch Solo and Braided Loops this week, providing as much as 70 percent off these bands. This time around, you'll also find some deals on accessories like the Siri Remote and USB-C power adapters.



Disney+

What's the deal? Get 72 percent off four months of Disney+ and Hulu

Get 72 percent off four months of Disney+ and Hulu Where can I get it? Disney+

Disney+ Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Disney introduced a new promotion this week, offering a bundle of Disney+ (with ads) and Hulu (with ads) for $2.99 per month for four months. You can find out more information about the deal in our original post.



M3 iPad Air

What's the deal? Take up to $70 off new iPad Air

Take up to $70 off new iPad Air Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Last week Apple launched the new M3 iPad Air, and Amazon has been providing solid launch window discounts on numerous models this week. You can find up to $70 off these tablets on Amazon, with prices starting at $549.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch model.



iPad Mini 7

What's the deal? Take $100 off iPad mini 7

Take $100 off iPad mini 7 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon introduced $100 discounts across the iPad mini 7 lineup this week, and these deals are still live right now. Prices start at $399.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi model, which is an all-time low price.



Samsung

What's the deal? Save on Samsung connected health products and more

Save on Samsung connected health products and more Where can I get it? Samsung

Samsung Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Samsung introduced a few new deals on connected health products in its springtime sale this week, including low prices on the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring. There are also numerous discounts on monitors, storage accessories, and home appliances, all of which you can find in our original post.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.