Disney+ and Hulu Launch New Promo Bundle Offering Four Months for Just $11.96

Disney has introduced a new promotion on its streaming service this month, offering a bundle of Disney+ (with ads) and Hulu (with ads) for $2.99 per month for four months. This offer represents a savings of 72 percent on the Disney+/Hulu bundle, and after four months it will return to the traditional $10.99 per month price point.

To get the deal, head to the promotion landing page on the Disney+ website and click on the Disney+/Hulu bundle option. This offer covers the ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu streaming plans, and it's valid only for new and eligible returning subscribers.

After the end of the four month promotional pricing, the service will automatically renew at $10.99 per month, unless you cancel. Disney says that this offer will run through 11:59 p.m. PT on March 30, so you'll have only this month to take advantage of the deal.

