Woot's Big Apple Watch Band Sale Returns With Solo/Braided Loops at Up to 70% Off

Earlier in the year, Woot introduced a massive sale on the Braided Solo Loop and Solo Loop bands for Apple Watch, and this sale has reemerged a few times in the past few months. It's back today, alongside new discounts on the Apple Polishing Cloth, Siri Remote, and a few USB-C charging accessories.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the Solo Loop for just $19.99 ($29 off) and the Braided Solo Loop for $29.99 ($69 off). All bands in this sale are in brand new condition and come with a one year Apple limited warranty.

Shoppers should note that this sale is focused on colors of the Braided Solo Loop and Solo Loop that Apple has stopped selling, and it doesn't include any of the new band colors. That being said, all of the bands in this sale are in new condition.

The entire sale is focused on Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop Apple Watch bands, so you'll need to know the size that works best for you before you buy. Apple has a measurement tool on its website that you can use to determine your exact size.



Solo Loop

Braided Solo Loop

In addition to Apple Watch bands, Woot's sale includes a few first-party Apple charging accessories and other products. Notable products on sale include the Polishing Cloth for $6.99, down from $19.00, and the third generation Siri Remote for $44.99, down from $59.00. You can also find a few USB-C power adapters on sale, and we've listed all of these devices below.



Other Accessories

