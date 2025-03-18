Steeper Discounts Hit New M3 iPad Air on Amazon, Now Starting at $549

Amazon has introduced even steeper discounts on the new M3 iPad Air, offering as much as $70 off these tablets, which just debuted last week. Prices start at $549.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M3 iPad Air, down from $599.00. Some of these deals are beating last week's launch discounts by as much as $10.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Most of the deals in this article require you to clip an on-page coupon on Amazon in order to see the final sale price. You can find matching prices at Best Buy, but you'll need to be a My Best Buy Plus/Total member, whereas on Amazon the deals are available to everyone.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

One of the most notable new discounts is on the 1TB Wi-Fi 13-inch M3 iPad Air, available for $1,229.00, down from $1,299.00. This one is only available in Space Gray, and it's the deepest pre-order discount we've tracked so far on the M3 iPad Air. Amazon also has the new 13-inch iPad Air Magic Keyboard for $299.99, down from $319.00, which is the accessory's first discount.



11-inch M3 iPad Air

13-inch M3 iPad Air

