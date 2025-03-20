iPhone Users Who Pay for iCloud Storage Receive a New Perk

If you pay for iCloud storage on your iPhone, Apple has a new perk for you, at no additional cost.



The new perk is the ability to create invitations in the Apple Invites app for the iPhone, which launched in the App Store last month.

In the Apple Invites app, iCloud+ subscribers can create invitations for any occasion, such as birthday parties, graduations, baby showers, and more. Anyone can RSVP to an invite, even if they do not have an Apple Account or an Apple device, but creating an invitation is a perk available only to iCloud+ subscribers.



iCloud+ is the official name for Apple's paid iCloud storage plans, which range from 50GB for $0.99 per month to 12TB for $59.99 per month in the United States. iCloud+ plans already came with multiple perks for free, such as Hide My Email and HomeKit Secure Video, and the ability to create invites in the Apple Invites app is the latest perk.

In its press release last month for the Invites app, Apple highlighted other iCloud+ perks:

- Expanded storage allows users to keep large libraries of original, high-resolution photos, videos, and files safe in iCloud, and easily accessible across all of their devices and the web.

- Private Relay keeps browsing in Safari entirely private from network providers, websites, and even Apple.

- Hide My Email generates unique, random email addresses whenever needed.

- HomeKit Secure Video allows users to capture and review home security footage in an end-to-end encrypted format.

- Custom email domains enable users to personalize their iCloud email address.

- Family Sharing allows users to share their iCloud+ subscription with up to five people at no extra cost.

To learn more about the Apple Invites app, watch our hands-on video.