Apple Pay With Express Transit Mode Now Accepted on San Diego Transit
The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) and the North County Transit District (NCTD) are now accepting Apple Pay with Express Transit Mode, according to local transport agencies.
Express Transit is an Apple Pay feature that allows for tap-and-go payment at ticket barriers, eliminating the need to authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode. The device does not need to be wakened or unlocked to use Express Transit.
"Today marks an exciting step forward in making public transit in San Diego more seamless and convenient," said Stephen Whitburn, MTS Board Chair and San Diego City Council member. "Whether you're heading to a Padres game, a concert, or simply commuting to your next destination, paying with Apple Pay empowers riders to hop onboard faster."
All SDMTS buses and trolleys, along with NCTD COASTER, SPRINTER, BREEZE and FLEX will now accept Express Transit payment.
