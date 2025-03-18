Nanoleaf Launches New Screen Mirror Lightstrip for Mac Displays

Nanoleaf today announced the launch of the PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip, a new desktop lighting option that is designed to make desktop gaming and entertainment more immersive with rainbow lighting effects.



The Screen Mirror Lightstrip connects to a computer using USB-C, and it is able to provide real-time dynamic mirroring that matches whatever is on your screen. It can match the output of a game or a movie, or it can sync to music, with the lights changing to match the rhythm of a song. With a Nanoleaf Premium subscription, there is an Orchestrator mode that provides access to different moods for music experience customization.

Nanoleaf designed the Screen Mirror Lightstrip for displays up to 32 inches in size, and it features a flexible zigzag design for simple and precise installation.

The Lightstrip pairs to a display using the Nanoleaf Desktop app, which is available for both PCs and Macs. More than 16 million colors are supported for dynamic lighting animations and visual effects.

The PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip from Nanoleaf is priced at $50 and it can be pre-ordered from the Nanoleaf website. It is set to ship at the end of March.