Apple's Long-Rumored Foldable iPhone is Starting to Sound Serious

While it might feel like a foldable iPhone has been two years away for years now, rumors about the device are finally starting to sound serious.



There are now several sources who agree that Apple's first foldable iPhone will feature a 7.8-inch inner display when unfolded, along with a 5.5-inch outer display. Those sources include analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Jeff Pu, along with the Weibo account Digital Chat Station. The fact that these display sizes are now agreed upon and have been leaked indicates that Apple may have finalized at least some of the device's specifications.

The foldable iPhone will open up like a book, according to Kuo, rather than have a clamshell design like Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip.

Pu said the foldable iPhone recently entered the New Product Introduction (NPI) stage at manufacturer Foxconn, suggesting that Apple is moving forward with plans to release the device. Pu and Kuo both believe that the foldable iPhone will enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2026, which means the device could launch as soon as next year in limited quantities, but a release at some point in 2027 seems more likely.

As funny as it might sound, the foldable iPhone seems to be two years away for real this time.

Barclays analyst Tim Long recently estimated that Apple's first foldable iPhone could start at around $2,299 in the U.S., meaning it would cost nearly twice as much as the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which starts at $1,199 there.

In addition to the 7.8-inch inner display and 5.5-inch outer display, Kuo said the foldable iPhone will feature two rear cameras, one front camera, a Touch ID power button instead of Face ID, and a high-density battery. He expects the device to be as thin as 4.5mm when unfolded, and between 9mm and 9.5mm when folded. He also said the device will have a titanium exterior, but the hinge will use a mix of titanium and stainless steel.