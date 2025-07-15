AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Aid and Hearing Test Features Expand to New Countries

Apple is bringing the AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Tests and Hearing Aid functionality to multiple new countries in Europe, Asia, and South America.

Hearing test options are now available in the following countries:

  • Argentina
  • Ecuador
  • Honduras
  • Indonesia
  • Israel
  • Kazakhstan
  • Moldova
  • Palestinian Territories
  • Serbia
  • Taiwan
  • Thailand
  • Ukraine
  • Vietnam

Hearing tests can be conducted by connecting the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 to an iPhone running iOS 18.1 or later or an iPad running iPadOS 18.1 or later. The ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 hearing test mimics the hearing tests one might encounter at a doctor's office or when visiting an audiologist.

Tones at different frequencies and sound levels play in each ear, with users instructed to tap the ‌iPhone‌'s display whenever a sound is heard. Apple tests four frequencies, including 500Hz, 1kHz, 2kHz, and 4kHz. Results up to 25 dBHL indicate little to no hearing loss. 26 to 40 dBHL is a sign of mild hearing loss, while results of 41 to 60 dBHL suggest moderate hearing loss. 61 to 80 dBHL is severe hearing loss, and a result above 80 dBHL is considered profound hearing loss.

Tests that demonstrate mild to moderate hearing loss will give ‌iPhone‌ users the option to turn on the Hearing Aid feature of the ‌AirPods Pro‌ in countries where it is available. Hearing Aid functionality is expanding to these locations:

  • Cyprus
  • Ecuador
  • Honduras
  • Indonesia
  • Israel
  • Kazakhstan
  • Moldova
  • Palestinian Territories
  • Serbia
  • Taiwan
  • Thailand
  • Ukraine
  • Vietnam

Cyprus already had hearing testing available, and while Argentina is new to the Hearing Aid test list, it does not yet support Hearing Aid features with ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2. In all other countries listed in this article, both the Hearing Tests and Hearing Aid are newly available.

When Hearing Aid functionality is turned on, the ‌AirPods Pro‌ can use the data from a person's hearing test to boost the frequencies that are lacking. The Hearing Aid features are meant to make it easier for users to hear voices and other sounds, with Apple also offering a Media Assist option that adjusts music, videos, and calls in response to a hearing test.

Hearing Health options, including the Hearing Test and Hearing Aid features, are now available in over 150 countries around the world. A full list is available on Apple's website.

