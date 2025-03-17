1Password Spring Sale Features Up to 50% Off Plans for Families and Individuals

1Password has introduced new deals on a few of its plans this week, offering up to 50 percent off the password management app. With these sales you can get 25 percent off 1Password for Individuals and 50 percent off 1Password for Families.

The Individual plan is now priced at $2.24 per month with annual billing, down from $2.99 per month, and the Families plan is now priced at $2.49 per month with annual billing, down from $4.99 per month. Each plan comes with a 14 day free trial to 1Password.

These deals are available only to new 1Password customers, and the discounted prices are available only for the first year of your new 1Password plan with annual billing. Once the first year ends, the plans will return to their regular prices.

1Password is a password management app that is compatible across Apple devices, including iPhone and Mac. It allows you to create and store strong passwords across all of your most important online accounts, and alert you when your passwords are compromised.

