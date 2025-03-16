iPhone With Under-Screen Face ID: Here's What the Latest Rumors Say

When will the iPhone get under-screen Face ID? Rumors continue to surface.



In April 2023, display industry analyst Ross Young shared a roadmap showing that iPhone 17 Pro models would feature under-display Face ID. In May 2024, however, Young said he heard this change had been delayed until 2026. If so, that means that under-screen Face ID could debut on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max next year.

In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman offered a similar timeframe. He said that by 2026 or 2027, the Pro models should have a smaller Dynamic Island, as a result of Apple moving more components within it to under the display.

iPhone 18 Pro models with under-screen Face ID would presumably still have a pinhole at the top of the display for the front camera, similar to newer Android smartphones like Google's Pixel 9 and Samsung's Galaxy S25.

In the past, Young has said that he expects iPhones to eventually have both under-screen Face ID and an under-screen front camera. If so, the iPhone would finally have a true all-screen design, as Apple's former design chief Jony Ive dreamed of.