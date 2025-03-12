What to Expect From Apple's Studio Display 2

Apple plans to release a new Studio Display in late 2025 or early 2026, according to Ross Young, a display industry expert and VP at Counterpoint Research.

studio display new purple
In a subscriber-only post shared on X last month, Young said the new Studio Display will feature the same 27-inch screen size as the current model, but add mini-LED backlighting. This upgrade would result in increased brightness and higher contrast ratio compared to the current model, which has traditional LED backlighting.

Young did not share any further details, so it is unclear if any other Studio Display specifications would change, such as the refresh rate.

Apple released the Studio Display in March 2022, alongside the first Mac Studio. The standalone display features a 27-inch LCD screen with a 5K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, up to 600 nits brightness, a built-in camera and speakers, one Thunderbolt 3 port, and three USB-C ports. In the U.S., the monitor starts at $1,599.

In November 2024, an anonymous listener of the Relay FM tech podcast "Upgrade" claimed that Apple was developing 90Hz display technology that could be used for the next Studio Display. This higher refresh rate would make content like videos and text while scrolling look smoother to the eye, but 90Hz would stop short of the 120Hz refresh rate that iPhones and Macs with ProMotion support can achieve. It is not clear to us if this individual has any established track record with Apple-related rumors, so keep that in mind.

A new Studio Display with mini-LED backlighting has been rumored by a few other sources, including Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The display will likely launch in 2026, according to Gurman.

Young has a pretty good track record with display-related information for future Apple products. For example, he was the first source to reveal the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max would feature 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively, over a year before the devices launched. He is the founder and former CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, a research firm that was acquired by Counterpoint Research in late 2023.

Top Rated Comments

Chiromac81 Avatar
Chiromac81
33 minutes ago at 08:13 am
If no, 120 refresh rate, then this product is a total bust and a farce
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jeme Avatar
jeme
25 minutes ago at 08:20 am
What a waste of time, not going to 32 inches. 27 is too small.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mac_MD-PhD Avatar
Mac_MD-PhD
24 minutes ago at 08:22 am

The Studio Display didn't make sense at launch, and especially doesn't make sense now when there's 27" 4K 240hz QD-OLEDs for $900.
4K at 27 inches is not the same as 5K at 27 inches though. There are multiple 5K screens out now, some decent ones at $800. The ASD I use looks significantly better than the 4k Dell U2723qe that I used to have, especially if you stare at text all day.

But I generally agree, the ASD is not worth $1600 currently, but that was your only option for a long time. I still think it is the "best" option if you can stomach the cost. The current model should probably be reduced to $999 or $1200 (at least), especially when you consider the 32" 6K display from ASUS that is likely going to be in the $1200 - 1500 range.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spock Avatar
Spock
46 minutes ago at 07:59 am
We can probably expect to have a price increase...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
46 minutes ago at 08:00 am
What to expect:

A sky high price with a variety of really expensive options, some of which should already be included.

(height adjust-ability and VESA mounting come to mind)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
seankndy Avatar
seankndy
41 minutes ago at 08:05 am
Same size, probably same refresh rate, but its a bit brighter? Meh.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments