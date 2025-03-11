Apple Continues Removing iOS 18 Siri Personal Context References After Delay

After announcing that some Apple Intelligence Siri features promised for iOS 18 will be delayed, Apple has tweaked the wording on its ‌iOS 18‌, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia webpages to remove mentions of the Siri capabilities that are being pushed back.



There is a section called "The start of a new era for ‌Siri‌," that previously suggested ‌Siri‌ was more capable and helpful than ever thanks to personal context, a feature that is not yet available.

Now the wording has been updated to point out more expansive product knowledge instead, as this is a feature that Apple rolled out with iOS 18.2.

Before: With richer language understanding and awareness of your personal context, ‌Siri‌ is more capable and helpful than ever.

With richer language understanding and awareness of your personal context, ‌Siri‌ is more capable and helpful than ever. After: With richer language understanding and expansive product knowledge about your devices, ‌Siri‌ is more helpful than ever.

Apple has been highlighting unavailable ‌Siri‌ features since last June, both on its website and in ads, but with the ‌Siri‌ delay, Apple is cleaning up its wording to avoid misleading customers. Apple Intelligence features were a main selling point of the iPhone 16, but none of them were available when the ‌iPhone 16‌ models launched. Some capabilities came in iOS 18.1, iOS 18.2, and iOS 18.3, but not the ‌Siri‌ features that Apple has been demonstrating.

Apple tied the new ‌Siri‌ features to the ‌iPhone 16‌ models, leading to disappointment when it became clear the updated ‌Siri‌ will not be available in the near future. Earlier this week, Apple removed an iPhone 16 ad showing off a "more personal ‌Siri‌," so it is no surprise that the website wording is being updated as well.

Last week, Apple said that the more personalized ‌Siri‌ that is able to do more in and across apps is "taking us longer than we thought to deliver," with the capabilities set to start rolling out "in the coming year."

Apple planned to release ‌Siri‌ features that include personalized context, onscreen awareness, and deeper app integration with iOS 18.4, but when the first couple of iOS 18.4 betas came out with no new ‌Siri‌ functionality, it became clear that ‌Siri‌ was not ready. There was some speculation that Apple could bring the abilities to iOS 18.5, but it's now sounding like the smarter, more capable ‌Siri‌ that's been promised won't be introduced until iOS 19.