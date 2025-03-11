Apple Account Cards in Wallet Expanding to More Countries

Apple is bringing support for the Apple Account Card in the Wallet app to the UK, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Sweden, and Austria, according to Nicolás Alvarez.



The Apple Account Card option for Wallet started rolling out in 2022, but it has been limited to a small number of countries since launch. The card displays the Apple credit balance associated with a user's Apple Account, and the card can be used to make purchases in the Apple Store, online, or for apps, subscriptions, and other Apple services.

Money can be added to an Apple Account Card in Wallet using the included "Add Money" feature, which relies on a linked credit or debit card. ‌Apple Store‌ gift cards also add to the Apple Account balance.

Adding an Apple Account Card can be done by opening up the Wallet app, tapping the "+" button, and choosing the option from the Available Cards list.

The Apple Account Card shows the account balance associated with the Apple Account, as well as transactions that have been made with the card.

Support for Apple Account Cards in additional countries is either available now, or will be coming soon, per Alvarez.