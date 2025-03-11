Get Last-Minute Amazon Discounts on Apple's New iPad Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch

We've been highlighting pre-order discounts on the new line of Apple products over the past few days, and today we're focusing on deals for the 11th generation iPad on Amazon. Prices start at $329.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from $349.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This sale is available in Silver and Blue, and Amazon remains one of the only major retailers offering pre-order discounts on the new iPad. The iPad launches tomorrow, March 12, so this will be your last day to get these pre-order discounts, and Amazon provides an estimated delivery between March 18-20.

You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $429.00, down from $449.00, and the 512GB Wi-Fi iPad for $614.00, down from $649.00. We're not tracking any pre-order discounts on the cellular models of the 11th generation iPad right now.

The 11th generation iPad is mainly a spec bump for the tablet line, now featuring the A16 chip and more storage, with the same design as the 10th generation iPad. The new ‌iPad‌ starts with 128GB of storage, and is also available in 256GB and a new 512GB configuration. The previous model was only available in 64GB and 256GB configurations.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.