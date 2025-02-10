Apple Releases iOS 18.3.1 With Bug Fixes

Apple today released iOS 18.3.1 and iPadOS 18.3.1, minor updates for the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems that came out last September. iOS 18.3.1 comes two weeks after Apple released iOS 18.3.



The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also released iPadOS 17.7.5 for those still running iPadOS 17.

According to Apple's release notes, iOS 18.3.1 includes bug fixes and security updates.

iOS 18.3.1 will be followed by iOS 18.4, an update that we are expecting to see released in April. The first iOS 18.4 beta is could come as soon as this week.