Apple Facing 'Modest' Fine for Violating EU's Digital Markets Act

The European Union plans to levy a "modest" fine against Apple for violating the Digital Markets Act (DMA), reports Reuters.



Last year, the European Commission decided that Apple has not complied with the anti-steering rules outlined in the DMA, and that it has not done enough to allow developers to inform customers about lower prices available outside of the App Store.

Back in June, then European competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said that Apple was facing a "number" of "very serious" issues with its DMA compliance in Europe, and she said that Apple's DMA changes were "not what was expected of such a company."

Apple tweaked its ‌App Store‌ rules in Europe last year in order to comply with the DMA, introducing support for app marketplaces and app distribution outside of the ‌App Store‌, along with changes to its fee structures. Apple has been updating its rules after receiving feedback from the European Commission, and it specifically updated its external linking rules last August after it became clear the EU was not happy with its anti-steering policies.

The rapid fire changes that Apple implemented can be confusing, so app developers who distribute apps in the EU can keep up with the EU rules site on Apple's developer website.

While the Digital Markets Act gives regulators the ability to fine companies up to 10 percent of their global annual sales, sources that spoke to Reuters said the European Commission is aiming to ensure that companies comply with the law rather than sanctioning them with large fines.

U.S. President Donald Trump has also claimed that he will impose tariffs on countries that fine U.S. companies like Apple, plus there has been a change in the European Commission's leadership, so Apple may not be facing the same monetary punishment that it would have received last year.

The EU has not yet decided on the size of the fine, so the situation could change, but Reuters says a decision is expected this month.