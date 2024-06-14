EU Reportedly Planning to Charge Apple for Violating Digital Markets Act

by

The European Commission plans to charge Apple for violating the Digital Markets Act after determining that the iPhone maker is not complying with obligations to allow app developers to "steer" users to offers outside of the App Store without fees, according to the Financial Times, which cites three people familiar with the matter.

App Store vs EU Feature 2
It appears that the EU is taking issue with Apple's Core Technology Fee, but the exact charges that it allegedly plans to bring against Apple are unclear.

Apple could face non-compliance fines of up to 5% of its average daily worldwide revenue, which is currently just over $1 billion, according to the report.

The report said the EU's findings are preliminary, so Apple may still have time to make any necessary changes on iOS before the charges are formally laid by regulators. In the event the EU moves forward with the charges, they would be formally announced by the European Commission over the "coming weeks," the report added.

Apple made major changes to the App Store, Apple Pay, Safari, and more on the iPhone in the EU as part of iOS 17.4 earlier this year. Apple now allows alternative app marketplaces, but it still charges a Core Technology Fee. Apple also introduced a default web browser selection screen in Safari, now allows third-party web browsers to use web engines other than its own WebKit engine on the iPhone, and now allows third-party mobile wallet apps to access the iPhone's NFC chip for contactless payment functionality.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: App Store, European Commission

Top Rated Comments

Apple Mac Daz Avatar
Apple Mac Daz
22 minutes ago at 09:09 am
It was always heading this way sooner than later
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
24 minutes ago at 09:07 am
Fantastic news

It's time to start with some ramifications for the continual blatant disregard for the spirit of the EU regulations and their intent

Apple apparently thinks they can just make a mockery of regulations
It's time to remind them who's in charge in a jurisdiction (not them)
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jumpcutking Avatar
jumpcutking
17 minutes ago at 09:14 am
It sounds terrible, but what would happen if Apple left the EU market? A solid billion is a lot to be fined for non-compliance. I respect the spirit of EU regulations to open up closed systems, to promote standards, and to protect user privacy. I wonder if the EU is too ambitious; their regulations are sometimes challenging to comply with. I’m referring to GDPR… this I’m unsure of. I hear many battles with the EU and anti-competitive practices, but at some point, switching to leave a market will become a viable option.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WiseAJ Avatar
WiseAJ
12 minutes ago at 09:18 am
The EU is just a legal mafia shaking down innocent American companies. They are specifically targeting American companies and leaving out their own super monopolistic company Spotify.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
desslr Avatar
desslr
11 minutes ago at 09:19 am
The EU are overreaching not just in big tech but other industries too and levelling outrageous fines against businesses.

They need to fill that huge gaping hole in their finances previously plugged by Britain before Brexit.

Good luck to Apple with this, reckon they’ll come out top here.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
18 minutes ago at 09:13 am

Tickle me surprised, government not liking the outcomes of legislation, expected to be handled by company.
"Company blatantly disregarding the clear and easy to understand intent and spirit of the regulation"
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments