Best Buy Introduces First Discounts on M3 iPad Air for Members

Apple yesterday announced the new M3 iPad Air, and Best Buy is already offering $50 off to My Best Buy Plus/Total members when pre-ordering. This marks the first official deal on the latest iPad Air, and we aren't tracking any similar discounts on the new 11th generation iPad yet.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

If you're a My Best Buy Plus/Total member, prices now start at $549.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M3 iPad Air, down from $599.00. Best Buy has all models of the 11-inch M3 iPad Air at $50 off for members, including both Wi-Fi and cellular models.

Note: You will need a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership to see this deal.

Similarly, Best Buy has every model of the 13-inch M3 iPad Air on sale for $50 off if you're a My Best Buy Plus/Total member. Prices for these models start at $749.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 13-inch M3 iPad Air, down from $799.00, and also include cellular tablets.

These tablets feature up to 20 percent faster performance compared to the previous generation iPad Air. Apple also introduced a redesigned Magic Keyboard for the iPad Air, featuring a larger built-in trackpad, 14-key function row, and new aluminum hinge.

The M3 iPad Air will officially launch on March 12. You can also pre-order the 11th generation iPad on Best Buy, but there are no discounts for members at this time.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.