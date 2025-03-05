Here Are Real-World Photos of the New Sky Blue MacBook Air

Apple today updated the MacBook Air with the M4 chip, and the laptop is also available in an all-new Sky Blue finish alongside Silver, Starlight, and Midnight.



YouTuber Andru Edwards has showed off the Sky Blue color in a few real-world photos.

Keep in mind that the Sky Blue finish is not very saturated. However, the color's appearance will vary based on lighting conditions.

The new MacBook Air also features an upgraded Center Stage camera, support for two external displays with the lid open , and a few other changes.

The new MacBook Air is available to pre-order now, and it launches Wednesday, March 12.