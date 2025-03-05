Apple Selling New Sky Blue USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable to Match M4 MacBook Air

Apple introduced a new sky blue shade for the M4 MacBook Air models, with the color replacing the previous space gray color option that Apple offered.

apple usb c magsafe cable
For the ‌MacBook Air‌ models, Apple makes color-matched MagSafe cables to ship along with them, and there is a new sky blue variant available as of today, which can be purchased standalone.

The USB-C to ‌MagSafe‌ 3 cable is two meters in length and it allows the ‌MacBook Air‌ to be charged using ‌MagSafe‌ rather than USB-C. ‌MagSafe‌ has the benefit of being magnetic, so if someone trips on your cord, it'll pull out rather than send the machine crashing to the ground.

If you're purchasing a new ‌MacBook Air‌ model, it comes with an included ‌MagSafe‌ cable, so you only need to get this one if you need a second cable or want a different color. Apple also sells it in space gray, midnight, starlight, space black, and silver.

The USB-C to ‌MagSafe‌ 3 cable is priced at $49.

