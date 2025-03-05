Apple Selling New Sky Blue USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable to Match M4 MacBook Air

Apple introduced a new sky blue shade for the M4 MacBook Air models, with the color replacing the previous space gray color option that Apple offered.



For the ‌MacBook Air‌ models, Apple makes color-matched MagSafe cables to ship along with them, and there is a new sky blue variant available as of today, which can be purchased standalone.

The USB-C to ‌MagSafe‌ 3 cable is two meters in length and it allows the ‌MacBook Air‌ to be charged using ‌MagSafe‌ rather than USB-C. ‌MagSafe‌ has the benefit of being magnetic, so if someone trips on your cord, it'll pull out rather than send the machine crashing to the ground.

If you're purchasing a new ‌MacBook Air‌ model, it comes with an included ‌MagSafe‌ cable, so you only need to get this one if you need a second cable or want a different color. Apple also sells it in space gray, midnight, starlight, space black, and silver.

The USB-C to ‌MagSafe‌ 3 cable is priced at $49.