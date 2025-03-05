Apple Announces New MacBook Air With M4 and 'Sky Blue' Color Option

Apple today announced refreshed 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models, now featuring the M4 chip, an upgraded camera, and a new "Sky Blue" color option.



"Sky Blue" is an all-new blue finish that joins Midnight, Starlight, and Silver. Apple describes it as a "beautiful, metallic light blue that creates a dynamic gradient when light reflects off of its surface." Space Gray is no longer available. All ‌MacBook Air‌ models come with a color-matched MagSafe charge cable.

The M4 chip features a 10-core CPU, an up to 10-core GPU, and support for up to 32GB of unified memory. Apple says the new ‌MacBook Air‌ is up to 2x faster than the M1 model. Neural Engine tasks are up to 3x faster. The M4 chip debuted in the iPad Pro earlier this year, promising around 20% faster performance than the M3 chip in both single and multi-core tasks.

With a new display engine, the ‌MacBook Air‌ now offers support for up to two external 6K displays in addition to the built-in display.

The new ‌MacBook Air‌ introduces a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera, which automatically keeps users centered in the frame as they move around during video calls. It also supports Desk View, which simultaneously displays the user and a top-down view of their desk.

The ‌MacBook Air‌ now features a lower starting price of $999. Education pricing starts at $899. It is available to pre-order today, with availability beginning Wednesday, March 12.