A Maxed Out M3 Ultra Mac Studio Will Cost You $14,099
Apple today announced refreshed Mac Studio models with M4 Max and M3 Ultra Apple silicon chips, and when configured with the highest specs, the faster M3 Ultra costs $14,099, which is $10,100 more than the starting price.
Starting at $3,999, the Mac Studio with M3 Ultra comes with an Apple M3 Ultra chip with 28-core CPU, 60-core GPU, and 32-core Neural Engine, 96GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. When configuring the machine with the following highest specifications possible, the pricing breakdown is as follows:
- Apple M3 Ultra chip with 32-core CPU, 80-core GPU, and 32-core Neural Engine: +$1,500
- 512GB of unified memory: +$4,000
- 16TB of storage: +$4,600
Customers can also purchase Final Cut Pro ($299.99) and/or Logic Pro ($199.99) at Apple's checkout, which if chosen would result in a cost totaling $14,598.98.
Apple says the M3 Ultra is the fastest Mac chip it has ever released, thanks to its strategy of fusing two M3 Max chips together using the company's "UltraFusion" technology. This makes the chip's specs double that of the M3 Max. The new Mac Studio is available to pre-order starting today, and it launches on Wednesday, March 12.
