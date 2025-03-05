Apple Announces New Mac Studio With M4 Max and M3 Ultra Chips, Thunderbolt 5, and More

Apple today announced that it has updated the Mac Studio with M4 Max and M3 Ultra chip options, Thunderbolt 5 ports, and more.



The new M3 Ultra chip features up to a 32-core CPU, with 24 performance cores and eight efficiency cores. Apple says the M3 Ultra chip is up to 1.5x faster than the M2 Ultra chip, which has up to a 24-core CPU.

On the graphics side, the new Mac Studio can be configured with up to an 80-core GPU. Apple says graphics performance is up to 2x faster than the previous Mac Studio with the M2 Ultra chip, which has up to a 72-core GPU.

In addition, the Mac Studio can now be configured with up to 16TB of storage, up from the previous model's 8TB maximum. And the M3 Ultra chip supports up to 512GB of unified RAM, whereas the M2 Ultra maxed out at 192GB of unified RAM.

This is the first Mac Studio refresh since it was updated with M2 Max and M2 Ultra chip options in June 2023.

The new Mac Studio is available to pre-order starting today, and it will launch on Wednesday, March 12. In the U.S., pricing continues to start at $1,999.