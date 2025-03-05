Apple Announces New Mac Studio With M4 Max and M3 Ultra Chips, Thunderbolt 5, and More

by

Apple today announced that it has updated the Mac Studio with M4 Max and M3 Ultra chip options, Thunderbolt 5 ports, and more.

Mac Studio 2025
The new M3 Ultra chip features up to a 32-core CPU, with 24 performance cores and eight efficiency cores. Apple says the M3 Ultra chip is up to 1.5x faster than the M2 Ultra chip, which has up to a 24-core CPU.

On the graphics side, the new Mac Studio can be configured with up to an 80-core GPU. Apple says graphics performance is up to 2x faster than the previous Mac Studio with the M2 Ultra chip, which has up to a 72-core GPU.

In addition, the Mac Studio can now be configured with up to 16TB of storage, up from the previous model's 8TB maximum. And the M3 Ultra chip supports up to 512GB of unified RAM, whereas the M2 Ultra maxed out at 192GB of unified RAM.

This is the first Mac Studio refresh since it was updated with M2 Max and M2 Ultra chip options in June 2023.

The new Mac Studio is available to pre-order starting today, and it will launch on Wednesday, March 12. In the U.S., pricing continues to start at $1,999.

Related Roundup: Mac Studio
Buyer's Guide: Mac Studio (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Mac Studio

Popular Stories

Generic iOS 19 Feature Mock Light

iOS 19 Rumored to Include These New Features for Your iPhone

Saturday March 1, 2025 11:00 am PST by
iOS 19 is still around three months away from being unveiled, but there are plenty of rumors about the upcoming update. Below, we recap iOS 19 rumors so far. Redesigned Camera App A leak earlier this year allegedly revealed a redesigned Camera app coming with iOS 19. On his YouTube channel Front Page Tech in January, Jon Prosser shared a video showing what the new Camera app will...
Read Full Article134 comments
Apple MacBook Air 2 up hero 240304 feature

New MacBook Air Announcement Reportedly 'Imminent' — Here's When

Sunday March 2, 2025 5:40 am PST by
With the iPhone 16e now in the hands of customers, Apple reportedly plans to move on to its next product announcement in the coming days. Apple plans to announce new MacBook Air models with the M4 chip "as early as this week," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. "I expect the M4 MacBook Air to be introduced as early as this week," said Gurman, in a post shared on X today. "Inventory has ...
Read Full Article110 comments
ipad 11 feature

Apple Unveils 11th-Gen iPad With A16 Chip and More Storage

Tuesday March 4, 2025 6:06 am PST by
Apple today announced the 11th-generation iPad, now featuring the A16 Bionic chip and more storage. The announcement came alongside the debut of the new iPad Air, which now features the M3 chip. From Apple's press release: The A16 chip provides a jump in performance for everyday tasks and experiences in iPadOS, while still providing all-day battery life. Compared to the previous...
Read Full Article170 comments
iOS 18

Apple Says iOS 18.4 Will Be Released in April With These New Features

Wednesday February 26, 2025 7:15 am PST by
In a recent press release, Apple confirmed that iOS 18.4 will be released in April. From the Apple News+ Food announcement:Coming with iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 in April, Apple News+ subscribers will have access to Apple News+ Food, a new section that will feature tens of thousands of recipes — as well as stories about restaurants, healthy eating, kitchen essentials, and more — from the...
Read Full Article44 comments
M3 iPad Air

Apple Announces New iPad Air With M3 Chip, Updated Magic Keyboard

Tuesday March 4, 2025 6:04 am PST by
Apple today introduced new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models with the M3 chip, along with an updated Magic Keyboard for the device. With the M3 chip, the new iPad Air should offer up to 20% faster performance compared to the previous-generation model with the M2 chip, which was released in May 2024. In addition, the M3 chip brings hardware-accelerated ray tracing to the iPad Air for the...
Read Full Article201 comments
macbook air blue image

New MacBook Air Coming This Week: What to Expect

Monday March 3, 2025 4:52 pm PST by
Apple CEO Tim Cook teased a new product announcement this week, sharing a short video that says "there's something in the Air." Based on the "Air" wording and the timing of the launch, it sounds like we're going to get new M4 MacBook Air models. Design Apple will continue to offer the MacBook Air in two sizes, including 13 inches and 15 inches. We are not expecting notable design updates,...
Read Full Article151 comments
cook tweet air upscale

Tim Cook Teases New Apple Product Announcement This Week: 'There's Something in the Air'

Monday March 3, 2025 8:02 am PST by
Apple CEO Tim Cook today teased a new product announcement coming "this week." "There's something in the air," the teaser says. This teaser likely refers to a new MacBook Air with the M4 chip, which is already expected to be announced as early as this week. Apple used the same "there's something in the air" slogan before it announced the original MacBook Air in 2008. Cook shared a si...
Read Full Article196 comments
m2 ipad air fathers day

New iPads Expected Shortly After This Week's Likely M4 MacBook Air Announcement

Sunday March 2, 2025 8:26 am PST by
Apple is expected to announce new MacBook Air models with the M4 chip as soon as this week, and new iPads should follow shortly after. iPad Air and iPad 10 inventory is running low at Apple Stores, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes this is a sign that new iPads will be introduced soon. However, unlike the new MacBook Air, he said the new iPad models "probably won't come in the next few ...
Read Full Article109 comments
ipad air magic keyboard

Apple Announces Redesigned Magic Keyboard for iPad Air

Tuesday March 4, 2025 6:36 am PST by
Apple today announced a completely redesigned Magic Keyboard accessory for the iPad Air. The new keyboard features a larger built-in trackpad, a 14-key function row, and a new aluminum hinge. From Apple's press release: The all-new Magic Keyboard for iPad Air expands what users can do at an even lower price. The larger built-in trackpad brings greater precision for detail-oriented...
Read Full Article118 comments

Top Rated Comments

pksv Avatar
pksv
30 minutes ago at 06:11 am
I'm waiting for all the apologies to Gurman from people who laughed at it so much ?
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
e-coli Avatar
e-coli
24 minutes ago at 06:17 am
So essentially a screenless MBP and an outdated offering.

Doubting these will fly off the shelf.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
pksv Avatar
pksv
15 minutes ago at 06:26 am
I think a lot of people don't realize how big of a deal the 512GB RAM option is. There's nothing else like it on the market, and the price is literally pennies when compared to similar solutions.

For comparison:
A single Instinct MI300X 192GB HBM3 card alone is around $35-40k.

For the price of less than a single MI300X card, you can have a 3 Ultra's interconnected with total 1.5TB of VRAM that will be able to run a non distilled, full 671B parameters models locally, like Deepseek R1 or llama 3.3.
Wild, this is a game changer.

That's literally knocking down AI costs by an order of magnitude overnight. If you don't believe me, just watch how quickly that 512GB RAM option will move into the distant future of delivery after it goes on sale.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AvgMrcl Avatar
AvgMrcl
27 minutes ago at 06:14 am
The storage prices seem straight up wrong.



Attachment Image
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AnTaR3s Avatar
AnTaR3s
26 minutes ago at 06:15 am
Is it April 1...?!?!? ?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
crsh1976 Avatar
crsh1976
22 minutes ago at 06:19 am
They should have put the M4 Max version out now, with a M4 Ultra option coming later this year or something. The M3 Ultra makes no sense.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments