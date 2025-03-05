New MacBook Air and Mac Studio Offer Easy Setup With a Nearby iPhone

Apple today said it will be easier than ever to set up the new MacBook Air and Mac Studio models with a nearby iPhone or iPad.



Once the new MacBook Air or Mac Studio are updated to macOS Sequoia 15.4, which is set to be released in April, users will be able to simply bring their iPhone or iPad close to the Mac to quickly sign in to their Apple Account. This will simplify the process of getting the user's files, photos, messages, passwords, and more on to the new Mac.

An excerpt from Apple's press release for the new MacBook Air:

Next month, macOS Sequoia 15.4 will make it easier than ever to set up the new MacBook Air with iPhone. By simply bringing iPhone close to Mac, users can quickly and conveniently sign in to their Apple Account to get their files, photos, messages, passwords, and more on their new MacBook Air.

Apple's press release for the new Mac Studio has a nearly-identical paragraph.

We previously discovered that this feature might extend to at least some existing Mac models with the macOS Sequoia 15.4 update.

The nearby iPhone or iPad must be updated to iOS 18.4 or iPadOS 18.4 or newer. Those updates will also be released in April.

All of the software updates are currently in beta.