Apple Expected to Announce New MacBook Air 'Tomorrow'

Apple CEO Tim Cook yesterday teased that there was "something in the air" this week, and it turns out that could be "things" plural. Following today's announcement of a new iPad Air with an M3 chip, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman now says that Apple plans to announce the long-rumored MacBook Air with the M4 chip tomorrow.



"Expect the M4 MacBook Air tomorrow as part of the new product wave," he said, in a post on X.

Gurman initially said the new MacBook Air would be announced "earlier" than the iPhone 16e and new iPad Air, but that information was evidently wrong.

As was the case with the new iPad Air, and the iPhone 16e last month, the new MacBook Air should be announced in a press release on the Apple Newsroom website.

Beyond the M4 chip, the new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models are expected to have Thunderbolt 4 ports, a Center Stage camera, longer battery life, and a few other minor upgrades. No design changes are expected.