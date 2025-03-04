iOS 18.4 Brings RCS Support to Google Fi, Mint Mobile and Other T-Mobile MVNOs

The second beta of iOS 18.4 expands RCS messaging support to more carriers in the United States and other countries, according to multiple reports on Reddit, the MacRumors forums, and other social media sites.



After installing iOS 18.4, iPhone users with Mint Mobile, Google Fi, Ultra Mobile, Tello, and US Mobile are able to toggle on RCS messaging, and the functionality appears to be rolling out for all T-Mobile Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs).

‌iPhone‌ users with a T-Mobile MVNO can be enabled through the Messages section of the Settings app. It appears that ‌RCS‌ access is only available for those running the second iOS 18.4 developer beta, not the public beta.

In France, Orange and Sosh also have ‌RCS‌ available with iOS 18.4 beta 2, according to iPhoneSoft, so ‌RCS‌ may also be rolling out worldwide for other carriers.

‌RCS‌ was enabled for major carriers with the launch of iOS 18, and it stands for Rich Communication Services. ‌RCS‌ is a communication protocol that improves messaging between ‌iPhone‌ and Android users, offering support for higher resolution photos and videos, larger file sizes, audio messages, Wi-Fi messaging, real-time typing indicators, read receipts, and more.