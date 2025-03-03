Ecobee's New Lower-Priced HomeKit Thermostat Now Available

The smart home thermostat company Ecobee today announced that its new Smart Thermostat Essential is now available to order on its website, and at select retailers in the U.S. and Canada. The thermostat was unveiled at CES 2025 in January.



In the U.S., the Smart Thermostat Essential is priced at $129.99, making it Ecobee's most affordable smart thermostat.

Ecobee's smart thermostat can help you save money by intelligently optimizing your home's temperature. For example, the thermostat can reduce energy usage while you are away from home. When paired with Ecobee's SmartSensors, the thermostat can detect occupancy and optimize comfort in certain rooms throughout the home.

Ecobee claims the thermostat can pay for itself by helping you spend up to 23% less on annual heating and cooling costs.

The thermostat supports Apple's smart home platform HomeKit, and it can be controlled with Ecobee's app on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. It also works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, and more.

Compared to Ecobee's highest-end Smart Thermostat Premium, priced at $249.99 in the U.S., the lower-priced Essential model lacks features such as a built-in occupancy sensor, dual-band Wi-Fi, a built-in indoor air quality monitor, hands-free calling and intercom functionality, built-in Siri voice control, and a few other things.