Ecobee Unveils HomeKit-Enabled Smart Thermostat Essential for $130

Smart home accessory maker Ecobee has announced the Smart Thermostat Essential, a more affordable alternative to the Smart Thermostat Premium and Enhanced models in its lineup.



Priced at $129.99, the Smart Thermostat Essential includes a full-colour touchscreen, and features Ecobee's standard scheduling and comfort settings that adapt to household routines, optimizing energy use when nobody's home. With the device, Ecobee claims customers can save up to 23% on annual heating and cooling costs, covering the cost of the device in just six months.

The unit integrates with the Ecobee mobile app to allow remote control of heating and cooling. Users can receive automatic alerts when potential issues are detected, as well as Home Energy Reports that provide insights into energy use. The thermostat can also be paired with optional Ecobee SmartSensors to further optimize household comfort in the rooms that are used most.

The Ecobee Smart Thermostat Essential is compatible with most major smart home ecosystems, including Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant, and will be available from major retailers and at ecobee.com from March 2025.