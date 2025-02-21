Apple Denies Speculation Surrounding iPhone 16e's Lack of MagSafe

Apple has confirmed that its custom-designed C1 modem in the iPhone 16e has nothing to do with the device's lack of MagSafe support, according to Macworld.



Following the launch of the iPhone 16e, there was some speculation online about how MagSafe magnets might have interfered with the C1 modem's cellular connectivity performance, and this was considered to be a potential reason for the device not supporting MagSafe. But, that explanation is not true, according to Apple.

From the report:

Update 11:18am ET: Apple has confirmed to Macworld that the C1 modem is not responsible for the decision to leave MagSafe charging off the new iPhone 16e.

A well-known iPhone case maker told MacRumors that it completed testing that confirmed MagSafe cases do not impact the C1 modem's performance.

So, why does the iPhone 16e lack MagSafe? Apple has not disclosed its actual reasoning, but we would wager that it simply comes down to pricing considerations.

iPhone 16e pre-ordering started today, and the device launches Friday, February 28.