iPhone 16e Now Available for Pre-Order Ahead of February 28 Launch

Apple is now accepting orders for the new iPhone 16e through its online storefront and through the Apple Store app. The ‌Apple Store‌ app is often the quickest way to get a pre-order in as typically comes online ahead of the website.



Pre-orders are being accepted in more than 59 countries and regions around the world. Pricing on the ‌iPhone 16e‌ starts at $599 in the United States. The device is available in white or black, and comes in 128GB, 256GB ($699), and 512GB ($899) storage capacities. Apple is also promoting carrier deals from AT&T, Boost Mobile, T-Mobile, and Verizon in the US.

The iPhone 16e features a larger 6.1-inch OLED display, replacing the iPhone SE's 4.7-inch LCD. It has a notch for Face ID, marking the end of Touch ID on Apple's iPhone lineup.

Powered by the A18 chip, the iPhone 16e supports Apple Intelligence features like notification summaries and Genmoji. It has a 6-core CPU, 16-core Neural Engine, and a 4-core GPU, whereas the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus have a 5-core GPU.

Apple's custom C1 5G modem replaces Qualcomm's, improving power efficiency. Apple claims it offers the longest battery life of any 6.1-inch iPhone, with up to 26 hours of video playback, compared to 22 hours on the iPhone 16.

The device features a single 48MP Fusion camera with a 2x "optical-quality" Telephoto option and a 12MP front camera with autofocus.



Other features include an Action button with Visual Intelligence, USB-C, a Ceramic Shield front, IP68 water resistance, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3. However, it lacks MagSafe and the Camera Control button found on other iPhone 16 models.

In the US, it has no physical SIM slot, but it remains available in other countries. It also supports Apple's satellite features, including Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance, Messages, and Find My, with availability varying by region.

Customers who pre-order an ‌iPhone 16e‌ can expect to begin receiving their new devices on Friday, February 28, which is the official ‌iPhone 16e‌ launch date.