Apple Begins Selling Refurbished M4 iMacs

Apple this week added iMac models with the M4 chip to its certified refurbished store in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and select other countries, for the first time since the computer was introduced in October 2024.



As usual for refurbished Macs, the refurbished iMac configurations are all discounted by approximately 15% compared to the equivalent new models on Apple's online store. In the U.S., prices start at $1,099, down from $1,299 brand new.

All of the usual accessories are included in the box with refurbished Macs. For the iMac, this includes a Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, USB-C power adapter, USB-C cable, and power cord. Apple's refurbished products come in a more plain white box.

Apple says it puts refurbished Macs through "full functionality testing" and a "thorough cleaning process and inspection," and they are covered by Apple's one-year limited warranty and eligible for extended AppleCare+ coverage.

In our view, Apple's refurbished Macs are virtually indistinguishable from brand new ones, providing a good opportunity for savings directly from Apple. But, you can often find better deals on Macs through resellers like Amazon.