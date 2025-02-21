iPhone 16e Supports USB-C Fast Charging up to 29W, Based on Chinese Regulatory Filing

The iPhone 16e reportedly supports USB-C fast charging up to 29W, according to a regulatory filing published in China (via MySmartPrice).



If accurate, this is broadly in line with the iPhone 16 models. Last year, ChargerLAB found that the iPhone 16 Pro models achieved maximum sustained charging speeds of around 30W. PhoneArena saw similar results with the standard iPhone 16, although under heavy load the phones would start charging at 38W. We'll have to wait for testing in the wild to confirm the iPhone 16e wattage figure given in the Chinese regulatory filing.

Apple supply chain analyst Jeff Pu has said the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will all support up to 35W wired charging speeds. He did not reveal wireless MagSafe charging speeds for any iPhone 17 models. iPhone 16 models can charge at up to 25W with MagSafe, a feature that the iPhone 16e lacks.

Apple is opening pre-orders for the iPhone 16e today at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with the $599 device officially launching on Friday, February 28.