The first Geekbench score for Apple's new iPhone 16e has surfaced, revealing the performance impact of Apple's decision to use a binned version of the A18 chip with fewer GPU cores compared to the standard iPhone 16 models.



According to Geekbench 6 Metal benchmark results spotted by MySmartPrice, the iPhone 16e scored 24,188 points in graphics testing, which is around 15% lower than the more expensive iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. This performance difference is likely due to Apple's use of a chip-binned A18 chip. Chip binning is a common industry practice where chips with disabled or non-functional components are repurposed for lower-tier products. This approach helps manufacturers maximize yield and reduce waste while offering products at different price points.

In this case, the A18 chip in the iPhone 16e features a 4-core GPU configuration, compared to the 5-core GPU found in the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. However, as the Geekbench test shows, the 6-core CPU count remains unchanged.

Despite the reduced GPU performance, the iPhone 16e is expected to maintain strong overall performance, especially for its $599 starting price point. The Geekbench test also corroborates our previous finding that the iPhone 6e has 8GB of RAM, which is a minimum requirement of Apple Intelligence. The device tested was running iOS 18.3.1.



Of course, further benchmark results and real-world testing will be needed to fully assess the impact of the reduced GPU core count on everyday tasks and gaming performance. Apple will be accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 16e starting today at 5 a.m. Pacific Time, and the device launches on Friday, February 28 in 59 countries and regions.