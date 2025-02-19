iPhone 16e is Equipped With 8GB of RAM for Apple Intelligence

Apple never publicly advertises the amount of RAM included in iPhones, but MacRumors has confirmed that the iPhone 16e is equipped with 8GB of RAM.



Given the iPhone 16e supports Apple Intelligence, it was widely expected that the device would have 8GB of RAM, as that is the minimum amount of memory required for Apple Intelligence. All other iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models also have 8GB of RAM, while the iPhone SE that was replaced by the iPhone 16e is equipped with 4GB of RAM.

We confirmed the iPhone 16e's amount of RAM in Apple's developer tool Xcode, with assistance from MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris.

iPhone 16e pre-ordering begins this Friday at 5 a.m. Pacific Time in nearly 60 countries, and the device will launch on Friday, February 28.