Best Apple Deals of the Week: Big Apple Watch Series 10 Discounts Hit Alongside AirPods and More

This week we saw the return of a big sale on Apple Watch Series 10, plus numerous record low prices on iPad Pro, iPad Air, Apple Studio Display, and Apple Pencil Pro.

AirPods 4

airpods 4 new purple

  • What's the deal? Take $30 off AirPods 4
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$30 OFF
AirPods 4 (ANC) for $148.99

The best AirPods deal this week was on the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation, which is available for $148.99, down from $179.00. This is just about $10 higher compared to the lowest-ever price.

Apple Watch Series 10

apple watch series 10 new purple

  • What's the deal? Take $70 off Apple Watch Series 10
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$70 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm GPS) for $329.00

$70 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm GPS) for $359.00

Amazon this week has numerous all-time low prices on Apple Watch Series 10, including both GPS and cellular models. You'll find $70 off both 42mm and 46mm GPS Series 10 models in multiple case colors and band styles, and this time the deals do not require any coupon codes.

Apple Pencil Pro

apple pencil pro new purple

  • What's the deal? Take $30 off Apple Pencil Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$30 OFF
Apple Pencil Pro for $99.00

Another all-time low price available on Amazon this week was on the Apple Pencil Pro, and it's still available for $99.00 today, down from $129.00.

Apple Studio Display

studio display new purple

  • What's the deal? Take $299 off Apple Studio Display
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$299 OFF
Standard Glass Apple Studio Display for $1,299.99

The Apple Studio Display returned to its all-time low price of $1,299.99 this week on Amazon, down from $1,599.00. This is the Standard Glass model of the Studio Display, and right now it's the only model hitting a record low price.

iPads

ipad pro new purple

  • What's the deal? Take up to $200 off iPad Pro, and iPad Air
  • Where can I get it? Best Buy
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$100 OFF
128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Air for $499.00

$150 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro for $849.00

Amazon and Best Buy introduced numerous discounts across the iPad Air and iPad Pro lineup this week, with the return of best-ever prices on multiple models. iPad Air tablets start at $499.00 and reach up to $200 off, while iPad Pro tablets start at $849.00 and also reach up to $200 off. You can find more details about all of these deals in our original post.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

