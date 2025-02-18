AirPods 4 Available for All-Time Low Price of $148.99 on Amazon

Amazon this week has introduced a coupon for the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation, bringing the price of the earbuds down to $148.99, down from $179.00. To see the sale price, you'll just need to clip the coupon on the sale page and then head to checkout.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Compared to past sales, this is a match of the all-time low price on the AirPods 4 with ANC, and right now only Amazon has the deal. As of writing, we aren't tracking a low price on the base model without ANC.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

In addition to Active Noise Cancellation, AirPods 4 with ANC feature Adaptive Audio, Transparency, Conversation Awareness, and they come in a wireless charging case with a speaker for Find My support. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.